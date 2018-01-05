Senate sub-committee to finalize draft bill on journalists safety

A sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage on Thursday decided to prepare a draft for the Journalists Safety and Security bill by January 12 and present it to the main committee for further deliberations and finalization.

The meeting of the sub-committee was held here under the convenership of Farhatullah Babar and was attend by Nehal Hashmi, Khushbakht Shujat, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage (IBNH&LH) Marriyum Aurangzeb, Secretary IBNH&LH Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and representatives from working journalists and media owners.

Farhatullah Babar said that protection and safety of media persons was a critical issue as several working journalists had lost their lives in the line of duty. He said that protection of the media persons should be top priority of the proposed bill as welfare related issues were covered in other laws.

He appreciated the role of Marriyum Aurangzeb in preparation of Right to Information Bill and expressed the hope that her cooperation for journalists safety and security bill would prove helpful for its early enactment.—APP

