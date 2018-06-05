Senate stresses extensive campaign to highlight importance of vote

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Interior has directed the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to formulate a joint strategy in collaboration with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for creating awareness among the public about the importance of exercising right to vote. The committee in its meeting held last day stressed creating awareness among the public about importance of elections/ votes. The committee directed media to start awareness about the measures to be taken to stop rigging. PTV should make packages and distribute among private channels through Pemra.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that on the first day of getting nomination papers for upcoming general elections, over 50 candidates received nomination papers for a total seven seats of National and Provincial Assemblies of district DI Khan.—INP