Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Special committee on issue of increasing incidents of child abuse on Thursday urged the government to take drastic steps for the protection of children from child abuse. A 14-member committee led by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, presented the report to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani highlighting the state of affairs with key recommendations to improve the situation.

The committee in the report directed the ministry of human rights to implement the action plan regarding the issues of the prevention, protection, recovery, reintegration, participation, monitoring and coordination of children to curb the increasing incidents of child abuse. It also recommended in the report that teachers should be given training, so they could sensitize the children including a chapter on child protection must be included in the school syllabus for awareness of the children and local bodies system should also be sued for advocacy on this subject.

The committee in its report also opined that the Friday sermons could also be used to sensitize the people on this issue. The committee directed the ministry of human rights to clearly outline the role of each ministry and department and then put in place a syncing mechanism to deal with the issue.

The structure must be formed to address the issue of child abuse effectively and develop a coordinating system among the different departments working in the province and between the provinces and federal departments and a proper centralized system be developed for data collection, the committee recommended. The committee directed the ministry of education and professional training to expeditiously arrange a building for establishing a child protection institute in Islamabad.

The committee directed the Management services wing of establishment division to finalize the case of creation of posts of staff for the child protection institute in Islamabad. The committee also directed Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to make the women and children center established by the ICT police, fully operational. ICT police was further directed to initiate anti-child beggary campaign with the coordination of National Child Protection Center and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at ICT level.

The committee directed the Chairman Bait-ul-Mal and Chief Commissioner Islamabad to effectively utilize the child labor centers established by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal across the country for rehabilitation of child laborers. The committee observed that over ten million children reside and study in Madrasah throughout the country therefore appropriate and effective measures should be taken to save them from any abuse.

The committee directed the ministry of human rights to develop a database/MIS on human rights violation including child abuse. Chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani dissolved the committee with thanks to the member of the committee and its convener Senator Nuzhat Sadiq for their untiring efforts in preparation of the report, ensuring the committee that the recommendation with be sent to the government for implementation.