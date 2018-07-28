Senate seeks report on RTS, RMS systems breakdown

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Interior has expressed his concerns over the complaints, reservations and dissatisfaction shown by some major Political Parties on the results of General Elections held on July 25th, 2018.

In this regard, committee has written a letter to the Election Commission Pakistan to clarify the following points based on complaints, objections and reservations raised by various political parties and reported in the media.

The letter has sought clarification on cause of the delay in elections results, the failure of Result Transmission System (RTS) and Result Management System (RMS), which remained out of order for a considerable time creating doubts in the minds of the public.

The committee has sought the number of incidents were reported to ECP regarding non-provision of Form-45 to the polling agents as agitated almost by all Political Parties and cases were reported regarding ousting of the Polling Agents from the Polling Stations during counting of the votes as well as failure of communication of results in the given mandated time as earlier announced by the ECP. In this regard, Chairman Committee observed that committee had already expressed its apprehensions on the proper, uninterrupted and smooth functioning of RTS and RMS Systems and its back up system.

He had particularly questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan about these systems protection against virus, hacking and external intervention and interruption and also about its smooth functioning on the day of elections. Committee had asked the ECP to ensure the protection, hacking and virus free mechanism for RTS/RMS Systems.

