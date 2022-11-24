Senate says Google to soon begin operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah said on Wednesday that the Google team would be visiting Islamabad next month to commence operations in Pakistan.

“A delegation of Google will visit Pakistan on December 11 to start operations,”

Senator said, adding that after beginning operations in Pakistan, the platform will offer 15,000 scholarships to Pakistanis. The senator added that Google’s services would be expanded in Pakistan by the government.

Google introduced Career Certificates earlier in September to provide flexible learning pathways for all Pakistanis, enabling learners to advance their knowledge and pick up digital skills for in-demand occupations.

By providing 15,000 scholarships by the end of this year through local partners IRM and Ignite, which are made up of educational institutions, business partners, and organisations, Google has furthered its objective to Unlock Pakistan’s Digital Potential.

According to a survey by AlphaBeta, digital technologies might generate up to PKR 9.7 Trillion (USD 59.7 Billion) in economic value annually in Pakistan by 2030 if properly utilised.