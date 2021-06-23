Senate resolution condemns India’s actions in IIOJK

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Indian grossly illegal actions against the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kasmir (IIOJK).

The resolution was tabled by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur, which was unanimously adopted by the House.

The resolution passed by the House says, ”the Senate of Pakistan takes strong notice of the fact that the fascist Indian Government led by Narendra Modi has called an All Parties’ Conference of leaders hailing from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 24th June, 2021 to take up the post 5th August, 2019 scenario in IIOJK.

Now, therefore, be it resolved that this House reiterates its strongest condemnation of the Indian Government’s grossly illegal actions against the oppressed people of IIOJK on and after 5th August, 2019.”

It called upon to enable the people of Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

It demanded the reversion to the pre 5th August, 2019 status of IIOJK by ending the annexation.

It asked to immediate release of all political prisoners in IIOJK and immediate cessation of attempts to change the demographic balance in IIOJK by trying to convert the majority into minority.

The House saluted the Kashmiri people valiant resistant to oppression and their heroic struggle and sacrifices.