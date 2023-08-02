ISLAMABAD – Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday referred the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 to the relevant standing committee for further debate and deliberation.

The bill, which seeks to grant additional powers to intelligence agencies, faced strong opposition from both the treasury and opposition benches during its presentation in the upper house of parliament.

The bill was initially tabled by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and it aims to amend the existing Official Secrets Act of 1923 in light of the changing social landscape, with the primary goal of ensuring the safety and security of official documents.

The proposed amendments in the bill have sparked controversy, leading to protests from various parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and the National Party.

Key figures from the opposition, such as Raza Rabbani from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Afnan Ullah Khan from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have voiced their objections against the bill.

One of the contentious provisions of the bill, as outlined in a new insertion (2A) in Section 11 of the Official Secrets Act 1923, grants intelligence agencies the authority to enter and search any place or person without the need for a warrant.

Additionally, they can seize documents, sketches, plans, articles, weapons, and electronic devices if they are believed to be evidence of an offence under this Act. The bill also introduces an amendment (12A), designating officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to conduct inquiries and investigations related to civil espionage.

Despite the objections, the outgoing government managed to secure passage of the bill through the National Assembly. However, in the Senate, the fierce opposition compelled the chairman to refer the bill to the standing committee for further discussion and to reach a consensus on the matter.

Critics of the bill have raised concerns about its potential impact on individual privacy and civil liberties. They argue that granting intelligence agencies such extensive powers without proper oversight and accountability could lead to misuse and violations of citizens’ rights.

As the bill now awaits deliberation in the standing committee, both proponents and opponents will closely watch the developments, as the fate of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 hangs in the balance. The committee’s decision will likely shape the future of intelligence agencies’ powers and their impact on citizens’ rights and privacy in Pakistan.