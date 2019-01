Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development recommended on Thursday to evaluate a master plan for erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) to ensure speedy and complete rehabilitation of the area.

Chairing the meeting, Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani also recommended the authorities concerned to complete process for merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as early as possible.

