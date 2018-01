Quetta

Pakistan Muslim League (N), Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir has expressed hope that Senate elections will be held on time. ‘We will not become part of any move to end the PML-N Government in Balochistan for someone’s personal interest’, he added. Yaqoob Khan Nasir while talking to reporters on Thursday termed no-trust move against CM Balochistan Sanaullah Khan Zehri just a ‘caps playing’.—APP