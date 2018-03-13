Senate polls results vindication of narrative of Nawaz: Marriyum

Islamabad

The results of senate election represent vindication of the narrative of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who neither indulged in horse trading nor let it happen as he stuck to his principles.

This was stated by the minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside the parliament house after the announcement of the result. She said that Nawaz Sharif was still the pivot of Pakistani politics and PML (N) was the only party against which nobody could raise a finger.

The minister predicted that in the bigger phase of general election the people would overwhelmingly vote for the party which cherished principles to ensure the triumph of ‘give respect to vote’ narrative. She said that heinous faces of those who cried hoarse for change and revolution had been unmasked.

The minister said that Zardari and Imran had entered into back-stage collusion marking the union of two political cousins and wondered why the third had not jumped into the fray. She said that entire Pakistan was watching the antics of those who danced over the finger of the umpire and vowed to destroy everything.

She said that the ones who hurled the epithets of Fake Khan and Thief at each other four and a half years ago were hugging each other in the Senate hall. The minister said that the self-respecting people of Pakistan would reject those who set detestable examples of corruption in the past, in the coming general election.

Referring to the possibility of some PML (N) members having voted for the candidate of the opposition, Marriyum said that the senators who did not vote for the PML (N) nominees for Chairman and Deputy Chairman had sold their souls and democracy. She said that unknown entities, finger of the umpire and the elements practicing politics of puppets had always harmed democratic system by stabbing it from behind.

She claimed that the PPP philosophy of ‘Bhutto is alive ‘had been ended by orchestrating the fall of democratic government of Balochistan and rigging in the senate elections.—APP