Senate polls – PTI challenges Yusuf Raza Gilani’s nomination papers

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the nomination papers of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) joint candidate for Senate elections Yusuf Raza Gilani for allegedly concealing his conviction by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Fareed Rehman, a leader of the ruling party, in his petition to the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) claimed that the former prime minister failed to meet the requirement under Article 62 due to hiding the fact.

He had requested the election body to reject Gilani’s nomination papers.

Yusuf Raza Gilani was nominated by the PDM, an alliance of Opposition parties, as joint candidate for Islamabad seat. His name was proposed by PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf and was endorsed by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Gilani, who served as the prime minister from 2008 till 2012, was ousted after his conviction by the SC over contempt of court. He was awarded a symbolic punishment not more than a minute.

As per the schedule, the Senate polls will be held on March 3, 2021 on vacant seats. As many as 170 candidates have filed their nominations papers.