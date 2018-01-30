Senate polls on March 3

52 Senators out of 104 set to retire

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday issued the schedule for Senate elections, setting March 3 the date for the polling.

Following the scrutiny of nomination papers by February 9, a list of candidates will be issued on February 15, allowing candidates to withdraw nominations by the following day.

A total of fifty two Senators in the upper house of 104 are set to retire following the completion of their six year term

According to the ECP, four senators will be elected on general seats from FATA, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan each, and 12 each from Sindh and Punjab — including seven on general seats, two on technocrats’ seats, two on women’s seats and one on a minorities’ seat.

Islamabad too will elect two senators on general and technocrat seats.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, Opposition Leader Aitzaz Ahsan, Taj Haider and Farhatullah Babar are among 18 of 26 Pakistan Peoples Party senators who will be retiring. Similarly, from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, nine of its 27 senators will be retiring this year. They include senior party leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The Awami National Party will lose five of its six senators, including party veteran Ilyas Bilour and Karachi-based Shahi Syed.

Similarly, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will bid farewell to four of its eight senators, including Col (retd) Tahir Mashhadi, Nasreen Jalil and Dr Farogh Naseem.

The four PML-Quaid senators retiring this year include Mushahid Hussain Sayed , the head of the Senate Defence Committee. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl will see three of its five senators leave.

Azam Swati of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the party’s only senator who will be retiring in March and will leave behind six colleagues. The PTI is expected to gain more seats in the Senate due to its majority position in the KP Assembly.