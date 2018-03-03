Senate polls in KP Assembly peacefully ends

PESHAWAR :The Senate Election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly concluded peacefully, amidst tight security in and around Provincial Assembly Building with a total of 122 voters exercisedtheir right in the Senate Election-2018 here on Saturday. The election started at 9.00 a.m the morning and without any break it concluded at 4.00 p.m. MPA Zia Ullah Afridi had polled the first vote, followed by Lutuf-ur-Rehman while the name of Baldev Kumar is not in the voter list and another MPA from Swat has been disqualified by the court recently so out of 124 votes 122 votes were polled.

Orignally published by APP