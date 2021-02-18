Senate polls – ECP rejects nomination papers of PML-N’s Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the nomination papers of PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed for Senate election have been rejected for being defaulter of Punjab House in Islamabad.

The development comes a day after the PML-N candidate for Punjab seat was told to clear the dues of his stay and meals at the Punjab House to get his nomination papers accepted.

PTI MPA Zainab Omar had raised objection against the nomination papers of Rasheed with returning officer in Lahore.

The PML-N leader termed the rejection of his nomination papers an “engineered attempt” to bar him from taking part in Senate elections.

Lashing out at the government, he said that it could close doors on him but voices could not be curbed. He vowed to challenge the decision of the returning officer.

In 2018, the Punjab government had issued a list of more than 70 people including politicians, who had not cleared the dues of the Punjab House.

As per the list, Rasheed is defaulter of Rs7.05m, including Rs690,000 million charges for his stay from January to August in 2011 and Rs6.4m for his stay in 2013 and 2018.

The Senate elections are set to be held on March 3, 2021.