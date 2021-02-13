Senate polls – ECP extends date for submission of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended on Saturday the date for submission of nomination papers for the Senate polls.

Candidates have been allowed to submit their nominations till February 15 instead of previous deadline Feb 12.

“Requests have been received for extension of time for filing of nomination papers as well as reports have appeared in the press that the aspiring candidates are facing difficulties in the completion of legal formalities regarding filing of nomination papers,” the ECP said in a press release.

The election body will release the final list of contesting candidates on Tuesday. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 17 and February 18.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on February 20 while the ECP will decide on all these appeals by Feb 23.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by February 25, said the ECP.

On March 11, 52 members of the upper house of the parliament will retire. Election will be held on 48 seats.

11 senators from each from Punjab and Sindh will be elected while 12 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan each and two from Islamabad will be picked in the polls.

All provinces will elect seven members on general seas, two technocrats and two women each. KP and Balochistan assemblies will pick one member each for minority seat.