Senate poll in Sindh Assembly remained peaceful

The voting in Sindh Assembly for electing twelve Senators from the province for next six- year remained peaceful since 9 am,the scheduled time for the polling.

Exra ordinary security arrangements with deployment of hundreds of police and rangers personnel in and around the Assembly building. Close Circuit TV (CCTV)cameras were installed on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan at the polling booths to ensure transparent voting.

No one but MPAs were allowed to enter the Assembly Building to maintain the decorum of election process.

Of 168 members of Sindh Assembly, two MPAs died and were not replaced with new elected members.

The Leaders of the House, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Ahmed, former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, senior parliamentarian of PPP Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman, Provincial President PPP and MPA Nisar Ahmed Khuhro cast their votes. Former information minister and PPP-MPA Sharjel Enam Memon was brought to the Assembly in Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) to his right of vote. Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentarians were very confident to win all twelve seats allocated for the province.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader Dr.Farooq Sattar rejected the impression of defection by MQM-MPAs. He claimed that the party would win all the four seats, the party was struggling for.

He said all the party MPAs and MNAs would vote only for MQM-Pakistan candidates for the Senate.

The polling would continue till 4.00 p.m. without any break.

Sindh Assembly building has been declared as the polling station.

In all, there are 33 candidates for the 12 Senate seats from the province of Sindh. As many as 165 MPAs from Sindh are eligible to cast votes out of the total strength of 168.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the Senate polls.

As many as 133 candidates are in the run for the 52 Senate seats in the country. They will replace 52 Senators who will retire on March 11.

The tenure of the new Senators will be of six years’ period.