Senate passes resolution to teach Holy Quran with translation in varsities

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Legislators in Upper House of Parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution recommending that teaching of Holy Quran with translation, tajweed and tafseer should be made compulsory in all universities of Pakistan for students of all disciplines, without making it part of examinations or provision of additional marks so that focus should remain on acquisition of learning and knowledge of Holy Quran.

Being a Muslim country, the new generation should learn the Holy Quran with details of tajweed and tafseer so that they should understand Islamic teaching completely. The Senate resumed its session at Parliament House in Islamabad with its chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair The House passed another resolution aimed at inculcating detailed and comprehensive knowledge of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the minds of the younger generations.

In another resolution passed unanimously, the House recommended ways to avoid road blockages for the security of visiting foreign cricket teams. It recommended that the Government and Pakistan Cricket Board should build international standard hotels within the complex of stadiums in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Karachi with walking approach to the stadium for players and team officials. The hotels so built will not only be useful for international cricket but also PSL and important domestic matches.

In another resolution, the House recommended Federal Government to launch a program for establishment of mega educational cities in each province for education revolution and other sustainable goals. The House also passed a resolution to recommends that the incentive of tax exemption facility provided under 25th Constitutional Amendment be extended for ten years from 2023 to 2033 to ensure revival of business activities and kick-start development in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Fourteen bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday. These include; The Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill 2022, The Constitution Amendment Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Article 203D of the Constitution), The Constitution Amendment Bill 2022 (Amendment of Article 19 of the Constitution), The Copyright Amendment Bill 2022, The Elections Amendment Bill, 2022, The Federal Investigation Agency Amendment Bill 2022, The International Islamic University Amendment Bill 2022, The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2022, The Easements Amendment Bill 2022, The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order Amendment Bill 2022.