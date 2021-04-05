Senate passes resolution for free, cheap COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Senate on Monday approved a resolution urging the government to ensure provision of COVID-19 vaccine to public either free of cost or at cheap price.

The resolution was tabled by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Senator Kamran Murtaza, who seeks price of vaccine fixed at Rs1,500.

He also observed that the price of coronavirus vaccine has been fixed at Rs8,400 in Pakistan.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem while expressing his view on the resolution said the pandemic was not a political issue and political parties should avoid from making it political one. He termed the resolution a baseless charge sheet against the PTI government.

The commercial sales of COVID-19 vaccine started across the country last week amid importers and the government at odds over the pricing of the jabs.

The government has fixed the price of Sputnik V Russian vaccine at Rs8,449 for two doses and China’s Convidecia at Rs4,225 per injection.

However, the Russian vaccine is being sold at Rs12,000 as importer is not ready to accept the price fixed by the government.