Senate passes resolution against killig of Lankan citizen Despite agreement, soldiers still getting martyred, says Rabbani

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutal and shameful act of mob attack on Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem moved the resolution reiterating that extremism is deplorable in all its forms and manifestations.

The unfortunate Sialkot incident reflects the mind of extremist elements that exist in our society, noted the resolution, adding the tragedy has not only tarnished the image of Pakistan but also that of Islam.

It said this brutality is sheer violation of the spirit, principles, teachings and injunctions of Islam, the practices of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), moral and human values, the constitution and laws of Pakistan and customs and norms of our society.

The resolution expressed the “deepest” sympathy with the bereaved family and echoed the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at national level over this brutal and shameful incident. It demanded that the culprits involved in instigating and killing of Priyantha Kumara be handed exemplary punishment.