Senate passes juvenile smoking repeal bill

Islamabad

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed ‘The West Pakistan Juvenile smoking (Repeal) Bill, 2018’, arguing that an identical new law covers all the relevant provisions of juvenile smoking. The Bill was moved by Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani. According to the Bill, the enactment of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002, the said law had lost its importance and now all relevant provisions were already covered in the said Ordinance.

Therefore, there was no need of retention of the West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking Ordinance, 1959. According to the statement of objects and reasons, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan in its report while discussing Repeal of Obsolete and Redundant Legislations’ proposed to repeal the West Pakistan Juvenile Smoking Ordinance, 1959 (Ordinance No XII of 1959) in view of Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smoket’s Health Ordinance, 2002.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the opposition Tuesday staged a token walkout from Senate to protest the alleged victimization of political opponents by Balochistan government. Speaking on a Point of Order Senator Hasil Bazinjo said the Balochistan government was victimizing its opponents. The opposition staged a token walkout to condemn the alleged victimization.

Meanwhile, speaking on another point of order, Senator Javed Abbasi said the report of deposited donations in the Daimer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams fund should be presented in Senate after every fortnight. He appreciated the initiative of Chief Justice of Pakistan and Prime Minister for construction of dams. Criticising gas price increase, he said the increase will affect the poor segment of society.

Senator Rehman Malik demanded the representation of Senators in the proposed Parliamentary Committee to probe election riggings. Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum demanded ended confusion in foreign policy. He also sought clarification from the government regarding the provision of alleged transit trade facilities to India. Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Haroon Akhtar, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhamand Shahi criticized government’s policy.

Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel demanded implementing the promised share in government jobs to Balochistan youth. Chairman Senate referred the quota issue to committee concerned for further probe. Senator Bargadier (Retd) John Kenneth Walliums demanded additional incentives to minority students as being provided to Hafiz-e-Quran students.

Senator Syed Sabir Shah stressed repatriation of Afghan refugees to their native areas. Criticizing nationality being given to Afghan refugees, he said repatriation of Afghan refugees should be ensured within a one year period.—APP

