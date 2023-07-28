Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Upper House of Parliament on Thursday passed the Army Act Amendment Bill, which allowed sentencing a person for revealing any information related to national security and interest for unauthorized use, which he or she had gathered in an official capacity.

The legislation sought stern action against anyone who discloses sensitive information pertaining to the army or seeks to malign the armed forces in any way. Moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the bill titled “Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023” stated those who disclose information against the interests of the country or the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

It further permits a punishment of up to five years if a person discloses any sensitive information in the interest of national security, obtained in an official capacity, without prior permission of the army chief.

“If any person, who is or has been subject to this Act, discloses or causes to be disclosed any information, acquired in an official capacity, which is or may be prejudicial to the security and interest of Pakistan or the Armed Forces of Pakistan, shall be guilty of an offence, and on conviction by the court constituted under this Act, be punished with rigorous imprison ment for a term which may extend to five years,” the bill reads.

However, the bill stated that a person disclosing such information with the permission of the army chief or an authorized officer will not be punished. “Any disclosure made after seeking prior approval from the Chief of the Army Staff, or any officer duly empowered by him, in the manner prescribed, shall not be deemed as unauthorized disclosure,” it added.

Furthermore, it sought to bar persons subject to this act from engaging in political activity for two years from the date of their retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal or dismissal from the service, whereas those “employed, seconded, tasked or otherwise attached” to “sensitive” duties under the act will be barred from political activities for five years after they leave their posts.

“Whoever violates these conditions on conviction by the court constituted under this Act, be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to two years,” the bill stated.