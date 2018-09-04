Senate panel recommends early completion of CPEC Western Route

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reform on Monday unanimously recommended to start work on Western Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on priority basis by removing all technical, bureaucratic, and financial hurdles immediately.

The Committee expressed its serious reservations over unnecessary delay in construction of Western Rote saying that the government could not finalize the PC-1 of Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob and Zhob-Quetta roads during previous three years.

The meeting of the Committee was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Khan Durrani and was attended by Senators Gianchand, Kauda Babar, Rukhsana Zuberi, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and Hidayat Ullah.

Usman Kakar alleged that the government was giving least priority to Western Route as it spent over two and half years to finalize the PC-1 of the projects which had not yet been completed.

The meeting was informed that PC-1 of the 210 kilometer D.I.Khan-Zhob road was almost on final stage and within 45 days it would be finalized.

Project Director of CPEC in the Ministry, Hassan Daud Butt said that the Ministry would strongly take up the issue of Western Route with Chinese government in 8th Joint Coordination Committee on CPEC to be held in China in couple of months to ensure early completion of the projects.

Giving briefing on Gwadar projects, Hassan Daud said work on the US$140 million Gwadar Eastbay Expressway was in progress and it would be completed in October 2020. He said currently there were four berths at Gwadar port while in future nine more berths would be constructed and the depth of the port would also be increased.—APP

