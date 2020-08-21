Senate, NA pay tribute to late Mir Hasil Bizenjo

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday paid tribute to the late Mir Hasil Bizenjo, the president of the National Party (NP). Fateha was offered for the soul of departed in both houses.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman addressed the upper house of the parliament and shared the democratic journey with Mir Hasil Bizenjo. “He was a steadfast person who stood by justice and never misused money and state power,” she said.

Meanwhile, National Party President Mir Hasil Bizenjo, who had passed away on Thursday, was laid to rest in his home town Khuzdar on Friday.

His funeral prayer was led by JUI-F leader Maulana Qamar-ud-Din. The late national party president’s funeral prayers were attended by provincial ministers, former chief minister, members of National Assembly, senators and MPAs.