Senate, NA elections should be held on time: SM Zafar

Observer Report

Eminent lawyer S M Zafar on Sunday said the Senate and National Assembly elections should be held on time as it was the right of the people.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Press Institute of National Affairs (PINA) here, he said the masses did not want confrontation between institutions. PINA Secretary General Altaf Hassan Qureshi said the seminar had been organised for getting positive suggestions to steer the country out of the present situation. Dialogue at national level was very important, he added.

He said political parties should not take up their issues in the courts.

Other speakers said that creative thinking and awareness among the masses was need of the hour. They said that every institution should work within the given constitutional limits. They added that parliament had failed in playing its role which was requirement of the current situation as parliament was the place where issues should be resolved. The speakers suggested that Senate elections should also be held through direct polling and such parties should be given representation which failed to obtain five per cent votes.

Professor Shabbir Anwar, Rauf Tahir, M Mehdi, Javaid Nawaz, Rehmat Ali Mujahid, Professor Dr Rasheed Ahmad and Sajjad Mir addressed the seminar.