Senate, NA demand quick action against 9th May perpetrators

Kirmani urges PTI to seek apology from nation over violent acts; PTI’s Shehzad Waseem terms Budget jugglery of words; Law Minister says budget envisages relief measure for all segments of society

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Law-makers in both Upper and Lower House of Parliament separately passed resolutions relating to May 9 incident in which they condemned it and demanded action against the perpetrators and instigators without any further delay under law and the constitution.

The text of both houses resolution express condemnation of the May 9 incidents and calls for strict punishment for the individuals and facilitators involved. In national assembly, the resolution moved by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif noted that one political party and its Chairman on May 9 whilst breaching the law and constitution crossed all the boundaries and attacked the military installations. These incidents caused an irreparable loss to the state and state institutions. It noted that the agenda of this party is based on enmity against Pakistan.

The resolution strongly rejected the impression that human rights violations are being committed whilst dealing with the miscreant elements or the culprits of May 9. It said that certain elements are resorting to baseless propaganda on the matter.

The resolution said that those involved in the violent acts on military installations must be tried and sentenced under Army Act 1952

without any delay, saying that in other countries also where military installations are attacked, the authority of trying such persons rests with the forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that the government has not enacted any new legislation vis-à-vis the May 9 violent acts. He said our armed forces are waging a war for the defense of the country and their personnel continue to render their lives for the security of the country. He said the attacks on the military installations were planned one and amount to disregarding the blood of martyrs which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He said the PTI is attacking the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, a resolution separately moved by Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan and Senator Kauda Babar deplored the attacks on Jinnah House, Lahore, monuments of martyrs and national heroes, buildings and installations of military installations and Radio Pakistan, Peshawar. The Senate passed the resolution unanimously.