Senate for judicious utilization of funds in gas producing districts

Wants tax courts in country; shows concern over delay of PTCL pensioners’ payment

Islamabad

Sub-Committee on the Senate Standing Committee on Energy Monday underlined the need for judicious utilization of development funds in oil and gas producing districts in order to ensure fair-play in launching gas supply schemes. The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Nisar Muhammad, expressed concern over non-provision of natural gas in different localities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) especially in gas producing districts and surrounding localities on priority. Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) Amjad Latif informed the committee that gas supply schemes were initiated after approval of the government and company itself had nothing to do with it. ‘The company executes the gas supply schemes only,’ he added.

Senate standing committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday expressed displeasure over delay of pension payment to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)’s retired employees. The committee was met under the chairmanship of Senator Sahi Syed while Syed Shibli Faraz, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Najma Hameed and Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi also attended the meeting. The committee was briefed by Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir that, court has directed to resolve the dispute regarding the calculation formula for the pensioner of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), besides directing for resolving the calculation dispute and submit the amount in court.

Managing Director Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Truest (PTEP) told the committee that, according to law, board of the trustees have to take decision regarding the pay raise and pensioners. He said from 1996 to 2010 the board approved annual pension increased as notified by the Government, in 2010 PPP government had increased 20 % pension from where dispute was started as for PTCL it was manageable.

The Senate on Monday discussed the need to establish Independent National Tax Courts in the country to dispose of tax cases quickly and to protect the rights of tax payers. The issue was discussed in the House following a motion under Rule 218 moved by MQM Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh. The mover said that the entire tax system in the country is under domain of one department which imposes tax and settles disputes about tax. He said there are tax courts inÂ the developed countries and such courts should be established in the country to dispose of tax related issues in expeditious and transparent manner.—APP