Senate grants extension to present reports on water scarcity

Islamabad

The Upper House of Parliament Monday passed two motions to grant extension to Special Committee for presentation of its as many reports regarding shortage of water. On behalf of Convener Special Committee on Water Scarcity Senator Moula Bux Chandio, a member of the Committee Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking extension for presentation of report of the Committee on a motion under rule 218 regarding shortage of water in the country.

The House passed this motion and extended time period for presentation of report for a further period of sixty working days with effect from September 24, 2018 Similarly, on behalf of Convener Special Committee on Water Scarcity, he moved another motion under 194 (1). The House passed this motion and granted extension to committee for a period of sixty working days with effect from September 24, 2018 for presentation of report on the issue of water scarcity in the provinces and implementation of Water Accord, 1991 in letter and spirit.

The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) earlier expressed profound concerns over failure of the Irrigation department in ensuring sufficient amount of water supply from the Indus River to thousands of acres of paddy fields in Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts. Reportedly, SAB representative Gada Hussain Mahesar informed the media that 40 percent of the total area of paddy fields has been facing an acute water shortage, and sowing of the crop has been delayed.

With Mangla Dam less than half filled and historically low river flows in summer months, Punjab province braces for unprecedented water shortages, prompting authorities to close all non-perennial canals during the upcoming wheat sowing in Rabi season. About 45 percent shortfall is expected in water availability if compared with average flows in coming Rabi, and Punjab is left with no option but to stop running non-perennial canals from mid-October.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) earlier has approved a $100 million loan to address the water scarcity issue in Balochistan. With the help of this loan the Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project will focus on improving irrigation infrastructure and water resource management in the Zhob and Mula river basins, the ADB statement said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp