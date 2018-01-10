Senate, general polls to be held on time: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside Ehtsab Court here Tuesday said that contrary to the rumours, the forthcoming Senate and General Election would be held on time. Referring to the anti-government movement announced by Tahir Ul Qadri she said that democracy would continue gaining strength and the people of Pakistan would not forgive the elements who were trying to foment anarchy and chaos in the country.

The minister said that an elected prime minister who was sent home and given the epithets of God Father and Sicilian Mafia was appearing before the court, whereas nobody was taking any notice of the open threats of a person to orchestrate the fall of the elected government, forcing the elected representatives to resign and creating chaotic condition in the country.

The minister posed a question as to who were the unknown powers, God Father and mafia which invariably called the cleric from Canada on important occasions to do their bidding? She said that attempts were in the offing to nudge the fall of provincial government in Balochistan. Marriyum said that by joining the dots of events unfolding in the country one after the other, the people of Pakistan could understand the game that was being enacted by these elements. The minister said they should do away with the illusion that they would be able to harm anything by spreading lawlessness in the country as the people would not allow them to do so.

The minister claimed that during the last four years the PML (N) government had delivered and the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the chief minister of Punjab were striving to uplift the country with utmost dedication and patriotism adding that be it terrorism, building of infrastructure, revival of economy, education, health and other services, the government had effectively delivered in all those domains.

Marriyum said, “Qadri scampers back to Pakistan from Canada in a night on a signal from his mentors and travels back to Canada with the same speed by winding up his pursuits. The state institutions and people of Pakistan should take due notice of the Canadian citizen, who has come to Pakistan and is threatening to choreograph the fall of the elected prime minister and a chief minister”. She said that Qadri and the elements who were thinking on those lines were actually the enemies of Pakistan and its people. The minister said that such traditions must be eliminated from the country.—APP