Senate for strong liaison among different wings, departments

Promotion of heritage sites, literature and culture of reading, writing

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Tuesday, recommended a strong liaison and coordination among the different wings and departments of the ministry in preservation, restoration and promotion of heritage sites, literature and culture of reading and writing. The committee met here with Senator Faisal Javed in the chair and underscored the need for promotion of regional and local languages and called for facilitating the young writers and intellect through different initiatives.

It proposed that establishment of Writers’ clubs on the format of Readers’ clubs would help encourage both reading and writing in the country. Chairman and Members of the committee proposed that book reading week be organized to inspire book reading culture among the people specially the youth. Members of the Committee expressed concerns on neglecting innumerable heritage sites in the country and observed that the upcoming government through this division and its departments needs to take steps to have our heritage sites acknowledged nationally as well as internationally and measures to preserve and restore them. It was proposed that separate national and international campaigns be launched to highlight significance of national heritage and cultural profile of the country. It pointed out that a huge number of associated sites of high significance remain neglected. The government need to take appropriate steps for preservation of such sites as well. The Committee acknowledged the work undergone by the division and its departments but at the same time called for improvement at a brisk pace.

The meeting will take up the agenda again in the next meeting to give solid recommendations regarding promotion and work efficiency of departments working in the domain of national history and literary heritage. The Committee was told that the division has conducted a number of activities which promote tourism and help in spreading awareness about the richness of our heritage which included Vesak festival, calligraphy competitions, book fairs, creation of an endowment fund, inclusion of heritage sites in UNESCO tentative lists among others.