Senate for complete ban on professional begging, child labour

Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday directed that complete ban on professional begging and child labour be enforced across the country, particularly and initially in Federal Capital. Chairing a meeting here in Parliament House, Senator Rehman Malik said traffic police must report all begging activity at traffic signals, emphasizing that welfare institutions must be established where street children could be provided education and skills.

The meeting was attended by State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, Senators Javed Abbasi, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Kulsoom Parveen and Kauda Babar as members and Senator Sitara Ayaz and Senator Dilawar Khan as special invitees. Senior officers from Ministry of Interior, Sheikh Ansar Aziz the Mayor, MCI Islamabad, Afzal Latif the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others also attended.

Shehryar Khan Afridi appreciated Committee’s move towards elimination of begging and child labour across the country particularly Islamabad and assured full support in this regard. Rehman Malik said Ministry of Human Rights and Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) should coordinate with stakeholders for protection of street children and the Commissioner Islamabad must constitute a Committee comprising local residents to monitor implementation on decision of the Committee to eliminate child labour and begging.

He said that it is highly alarming that children in our country are growing under such a vulnerable environment as on traffic signal, markets, parks, hospitals and other public places, one finds daily dozens of children roaming and begging freely. The Chairman said among the street children are majority of those children who are subjected to professional begging and are forced to beg. He stressed that if stringent laws are not introduced today to protect these children, it can be turned into a big menace for society in future. He asked Ministry of Interior to launch a crackdown against beggars and ensure the implementation on ban of Child Labour and begging in Islamabad.

Earlier, while consideration of Point of Public Importance regarding “Protection of Street Children in Islamabad” raised by Senator Sitara Ayaz, it was asserted that primary objective of this was to raise attention of the government towards increasing number of children begging at traffic signals, streets and markets in Islamabad.

