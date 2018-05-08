Senate for appointment of special envoy on Kashmir

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Senate Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning in unequivocal terms the recent reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. The resolution moved by Leader of House Raja Zafar Ul Haq called upon the International Community to end its indifference to the systematic oppression of Kashmiri people. It noted with concerns that India continues to kill, maim and injure the Kashmiri people every day. Despite this, it said that India has failed to extinguish the flame of freedom in the hearts of Kashmiri people.

The resolution reiterated that Pakistan firmly stands with the Kashmiri people and will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them. The resolution called for appointment special envoy on Kashmir to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people. Earlier, taking the floor, Leader of House Raja Zafar ul Haq briefed the house about the condition of Interior Minister who survived an assassination bid yesterday in a corner meeting in Narowal. He said the Interior Minister is in stable condition but the doctors have not removed the bullet in his abdomen to avoid complications at this stage.

The leader of house also voiced serious concerns over the recent wave of terror unleashed by occupying forces in occupied Kashmir.

Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman strongly denounced the horrendous gun attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal. He said we respect him for his contributions in the democratic struggle. Praying for the early recovery of the interior minister, she said such cowardly amounts to attack on democracy. She said the political parties will not allow such elements to create an environment of fear prior to the general elections.

Other Senators also denounced the attack on the Interior Minister and acknowledged his services for strengthening of democratic set up. On the wave of oppression in occupied Kashmir, he said Pakistan needs to take practical measures to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiri people.

Participating in the budget debate, Kalsoom Parveen said the government should focus on enhancing exports by bringing competitiveness in products. She appreciated the health card scheme started by the government in different districts for the poor lot.

Mohsin Aziz said the budgetary figures have again been fudged. Voicing concerns over increasing circular debt, he said the new budget carries no amount to repay the circular debt. He said the successive governments failed to exploit the hydel potential of the country.

Khushbat Shujaat called for equal development in all the federating units saying it is imperative to address the grievances of smaller provinces. Rehman Malik said that a strategy should be evolved to rid the country of foreign debts.