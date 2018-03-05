Senate elections: A step forward

ALL rumours and apprehensions finally came to naught on Saturday with timely conduct of Senate polls in a smooth and peaceful environment which is indeed an important milestone achieved by all political parties to further democratic system in the country. As was expected the independent candidates backed by PML-N bagged the most seats while the PPP and the PTI emerged as the second and third biggest parties respectively in the upper house.

Given equal representation to provinces in the upper house, it is rightly considered a symbol of federation and indeed the house has also played very significant role in legislation and other matters of national importance. Especially over the last three years, outgoing Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani brought a lot of grace and sanctity to the house yet it is unfortunate that horse trading and selling and purchase of vote in its election has become a stigma on the face of the house. Before and after Saturday’s polls, we saw political parties once again pointing fingers towards each other for indulging in illegal practices to secure more seats. Due to lack of requisite legislative framework, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is toothless to stop dirty politics in the polls. Indeed time has come that political parties demonstrate bipartisan approach to eradicate this curse and restore sanctity and credibility of the election process. It is also vital as those grabbing the seat on basis of money can never serve the democracy and the masses as such people will only work for their own vested interests. A Senate panel, couple of years ago, while rebuffing the idea of direct elections to choose Senators had unanimously adopted a set of recommendations conferring on political parties the right to verify if any of their National Assembly or Provincial Assembly members voted against the party for financial gain. We understand either this proposal or any other that curbs the problem of big money or floor crossing should be given the shape of law after due deliberations in order to bring credibility to Senate election. Then it is also responsibility of the parties that they award tickets on merit considering abilities and capabilities of a candidate in a given field so that the upper house could effectively contribute for the welfare of people and development of the country. The return of Mian Raza Rabbani and Mushahid Hussain Sayed for the next six years is a welcome sign indeed and we expect that with the backing of their parties they will do the needful for sanctity and credibility of the next Senate elections.

