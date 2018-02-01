Senate election schedule removes all uncertainties, ambiguities

Peshawar

The uncertainty and doubts looming over Senate election for the last couple of months have ended following announcement of its date by Election Commission and its free and transparent holding will help strengthen democracy in the country, politicians said. Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota, PMLN Parliamentary Leader in KP Assembly told APP on Wednesday the announcement of date by ECP for Senate polls have cleared all uncertainties and ambiguities, which were looming over it for the last couple of months and now the election would be held on schedule time.

“Senate election is a constitutional requirement and its transparent holding would not only complete Parliament but would provide equal opportunities to all federating units to raise voices and took part in legislation process,” he said adding 52 new senators would be elected for six years on March 3. The MPA said PMLN would not allow horse-trading and switching over loyalties in Senate polls and will expose all those elements involved in such unlawful practices before masses. PMLN, he said, would win maximum seats in the election keeping in view of its high strength in Centre, Balochistan and Punjab besides getting seats from KP Assembly as well.

Nalota said political stability is imperative for economic progress and development, and that if all institutions work under its constitutional domain than no one can stop the country of becoming economic Asian tiger. Pakistan has achieved historic milestones during last four and half years due to PML-N government reforms agenda and development works and if the present economic policies continued in next five years than no one can stop Pakistan to attain status of a powerful and developed economy of the world.

The government had ensured transparency and strict monitoring of the developmental projects by saving billions of rupees to national exchequer and efforts was underway to achieve highest annual growth rate by June 2018. Historic surge in domestic tourism has been recorded in the country last year due to return of peace and normalcy to FATA, KP and Karachi owing to successful and bold policies of PML-N government against menace of militancy and terrorism and resultantly confidence of investors was restored. Besides establishment of network of motorways and highways, he said the PML-N government has fulfilled the promise of load shedding free Pakistan where now smooth supply was being provided to all industrial units and domestic consumers.—APP