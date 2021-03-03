Senate election 2021: Vote count underway as polling for 37 seats comes to end

ISLAMABAD – Polling on 37 vacant seats of the Senate concluded at the National Assembly and three provincial Assemblies including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is now counting the votes.

The lawmakers voted on 37 vacant seats of the Senate with 11 senators elected unopposed from Punjab. Now the polling is being held for 12 seats each of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Sindh and two of the federal capital.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh are contesting elections against the General seat in Senate from Federal Capital. Likewise, Farzana Kausar from PML-N and Fozia Arshad from PTI is contesting on a woman seat from Federal Capital.

The staff of the Election Commission has displayed a list of instructions outside the polling station (hall of National Assembly).

PTI MNA Mian Shafiq Arain has polled the first vote while Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda polled the second vote According to the code, the members of the National Assembly are required to bring their secretariat cards along in order to cast votes.

In addition, mobile phones or cameras are not be allowed near polling stations. Also, the vote is to be cast secretly.

The candidates, polling agents of the contesting candidates are present inside the polling station along with Election Staff. Outside the polling station, a copy of the list of contesting candidates has been displayed.

According to Rule 111 of the Election Rules 2017, each voter shall carry with him an identity card issued to him by the Secretary of the Assembly of which he is a Member and shall if so required, show the same to the Returning Officer before a ballot paper is issued to him.

The Returning Officer shall, after satisfying himself about the identity of the voter and after ensuring that he has not already voted, put a tick mark against the name of the voter in the list of voters, enter the name of the voter on the counterfoil of the ballot paper and, after stamping the ballot paper on its back with the official mark and initialing it, hand it over to the voter.