Senate education committee agrees on uniform education system

Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Tuesday unanimously agreed for introducing uniform education system by the government across the country. The committee lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood in this regard and offered full support to achieve the task while taking all stake holders on board.

Senator Rahila Magsi chaired the meeting and it was also attended by the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Senators including Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, Samina Saeed, Shamim Afridi, Quratulain Marri, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Prof. Dr Meher Taj Roghani, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Secretary Education, Executive Director HEC, representatives from Law Ministry and other concerned departments.

Speaking in the meeting, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood hailed the committee’s endeavor to support the education reforms agenda of the government. Senator Ateeq Shaikh moved the Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2016. Describing the silent features of the bill, Mian Ateeq said that some private schools were not teaching the Pakistan Studies, ethics and Islamic Studies in the schools.

He said that these subjects were mandatory for the characterization of a student, adding ‘We should teach Islamic values and norms to our children.’ This bill was only for the ICT schools, he added. The committee unanimously adopted the resolution. Commenting on the bill, the minister said the government was trying to introduce uniform education system in the country.

He said that different type of curriculum being taught in private and public sector schools, would be converted into one system. Highlighting the two major faults of the current class-based education system, he said that it was dividing the thoughts of nation and under the existing system, the poor who study in low grade schools could not get jobs. ‘Although it is a big challenge for the government to prepare a uniform curriculum for public-private sector educational institutions but we will make it sure to take all stake holders on board to create consensus among federation and provinces,’ he remarked.

Despite 18th amendment, he said ‘We will create consensus among the provinces and federation while preparing the new curriculum.’ The participation of all provinces would make sure in National Curriculum Council (NCC)’ he assured. Federal government played leadership role in resolving key issues, he added. Senator Mushahid Hussain commended the efforts of education ministry said that it was timely decision and we fully supported it.

Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad said that Islam directed parents to teach their children. In past, we had produced renowned scientists who were yet a hallmark of development for non-Muslims in Islamic history. On the demand of Senator Shamim Afridi for establishing a separate women university on D.I Khan road Kohat, the committee directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to consider the requirement of area. The ED HEC assured to fulfill the demand of the people of area.

