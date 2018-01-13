Senate directs MoC to expedite work on CPEC road projects

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Communications has directed the Ministry of Communications to expedite work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Road projects.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai, Advocate. Members of the committee Sajjad Hussain Turi, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Dr. Ashok Kumar and Agha Shahzaib Khan Durrani attended the meeting. Minister of State for Communications Abdul Hakeem and senior officials of ministry were also present in the meeting.

The committee recommended that work should be started on CPEC Western Route on immediate basis.

The committee was briefed regarding the follow-up and implementation status on the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on December 26, 2017.

The Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the committee about the budgetary allocation and its utilization by NHA in last two quarters of current financial year. The officials of CPEC project said that no project was excluded from CPEC.

The committee was further informed that Operation and Management contracts for Toll Plazas are procured for one year starting from July 1 and ending on June 30, adding that competitive biddings is carried out as per provisions of NHA code and PPRA rules 2004 for award of Operation and Management contract of Toll Plaza. APP