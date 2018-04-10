Senate denounces HRs abuses in IoK

Offers Fateha for martyred Kashmiris, Afghan children

Islamabad

Senate on Monday offered Fateha for souls of innocent Kashmiris killed by Indian forces in the Indian held Kashmir, Afghan children killed in airstrike on a religious seminary and mother of Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt. Maulana Attaur Rehman led the Fateha on the request of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Senate Monday passed a resolution unanimously strongly condemning killing of innocent people and grave human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir by Indian forces and urged the international community, the Islamic world, Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), the United Nations, international human rights organizations and watchdogs to denounce Indian state’s belated violation of UN Charter and resolutions.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman moved the resolution. The resolution strongly and unequivocally condemned the recent escalation of state sponsored violation in Shopayan and Islamabad in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), which has left scores of people killed and injured by Indian soldiers and police.

“The House extends its deepest condolences to the families of martyrs and reiterates its undying solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination in the face of most brutal state terrorism perpetrated by the Indian state and reassures support of the Kashmir cause on every political and diplomatic front,” the resolution said.

It said for decades, the people of Kashmir have suffered violent repression at the hands of the Indian army, which commits brutality with full impunity from the state where thousands of innocent people have been brutally martyred – millions orphaned, widowed and mentally disabled. The Indian state’s deplorable actions range from shutting down schools, restricting movement of people, suspension of Internet services to far more heinous acts such as open fire and use of tear gas and to subjugate the people of Kashmir.

“The Senate firmly believes that such indiscriminate use of force is a violation of most fundamental human rights, which will only fuel further discontent and deterioration in stability of an already volatile region,” if further said. It stated that the danger of further escalation can only be thwarted if pressure is intensified to bring India to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The House assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan will continue its robust diplomatic, political, and moral support for just cause of Kashmiris. The resolution recommended the government to appoint a special envoy and representative to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums at once. It also urged the government to take all necessary steps to get appointed a special envoy of the United Nations for Kashmir issue at all appropriate forums.—APP