Senate Defence Committee condemns Indian army chief’s stupid statements

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee Defence committee, Monday, condemned the provocative and aggressive stupid statement of the Indian Army Chief where he openly boasted about crossing the border (launch military operation) against Pakistan. In this regard, committee passed a resolution unanimously and termed this war-like proclamation by the Indian Army Chief as part of a disturbing pattern of statements, which have been reinforced by concrete actions on the ground, including the highest number of violations across the LOC//Working Boundary during 2017 and cross-border terrorism by India against Pakistan.

The Resolution also expressed that it is no coincidence that the Indian Army Chief statement comes soon after the infamous tweet of President Trump against Pakistan and is timed with the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu to India, since the Modi-Trump-Netanyahu alliance have formed an ‘Anti-Muslim Axis’ based on bias, bigotry and racism.

‘The Senate Defence Committee urges the international community to uphold the principles of international law, the United Nations Charter and norms of civilized behaviour, and reject this ‘Anti-Muslim Axis’. The Parliament and people of Pakistan stand by the valiant armed forces of Pakistan in uniting to give a befitting response to all forms of aggression, use of force and outside interference, a resolve reaffirmed during the recent visit of the Senate Defence Committee to Chakothi on the Line of Control and North Waziristan. The Senate Defence Committee urges the Government to take up this matter at all international fora and expose the malicious intent and aggressive role of India against Pakistan, and also condemns the atrocities in IOK, and calls for the early resolution of Kashmir issue accordingly to UN Resolutions’, the resolution noted.

The Committee also discussed the matter of appointment of ex-cadre officer as head of the Military Land and Cantonment Services Department, due to which the regular cadre officers of the said Service Group never get an opportunity to head the department raised by Senator Farhatullah Babar.