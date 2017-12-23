Senate concerned over funds releasing procedure to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

Islamabad

Senate Functional Committee on Devolution here on Friday expressed concerns over the procedure of releasing funds to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Baluchistan and loan procedure for the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

The Committee meeting held here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Mir Kabir Ahmed Shahi and attended by Senators Taj Haider, Atta Ur Rehman, Nisar Muhammad, Usman Khan Kakar, Kam Ali Ali Agha and Liaqat Khan Turki besides the concerned Ministries and Labor Officers.

The Senate panel rejected the report of Finance Ministry and asked for the Accounts Division to present the details in the next meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee said that detailed and comprehensive briefing should be given in the next meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee said that both provinces are not receiving their proper right in NFC award and even debt was not released to them. Chairman committee Senator Mir Kabir Ahmad Shahi said that the committee has been looking at matters of federal and provincials’ affairs.

Earlier, the Senate Special Committee to examine the Annual Report of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for the year 2015 asked the commission to submit its proposals by the end of this month.

The committee discussed in detail about the structuring, functions and duties of the commission and its members’ selection criteria besides other issues like aptitude test for the candidates.

During the meeting, the committee proposed that human resource professionals should also be made members of the board.

The committee was chaired by Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah and attended among others by senators Mohsin Leghari, Mir Kabeer Shahi, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Daud Khan Achakzai, Taj Haider, additional secretary Establishment Division, secretary of FPSC and officials from Establishment Division and FPSC.—APP