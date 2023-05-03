Senate committee reveals illegal movement of children between Afghanistan, Pakistan

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development revealed the illegal movement of children between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a meeting on Tuesday.

According to the briefing presented at the meeting, children from Afghanistan often hide under trucks or inside goods to cross the border into Pakistan. Unfortunately, many of them lose their lives during this dangerous journey. The children who make it to Pakistan often sell their goods to earn a living. The committee emphasised that the illegal movement of children was a grave concern and requested that Afghanistan legalise the movement of these children to prevent further loss of lives. The committee suggested that legalising the movement of children would ensure their safe arrival and prevent them from taking dangerous routes to enter Pakistan. During the briefing, the committee was informed about the construction of a terminal for pedestrians that would help control illegal movement. The government was advised to implement a passport regime to better regulate the movement of children and reduce the risk of illegal crossings.

The committee expressed their concern over the safety and well-being of these children and urged both countries to work together to find a solution to this problem.

The committee further stated that it would continue to monitor the situation and work towards a safe and secure future for these children.