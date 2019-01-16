Senate Committee praises Overseas Ministry’s performance

Staff Reporter

The Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development held a meeting here in Islamabad. Secretary Ministry of Overseas, Pervez Ahmed Junejo, briefed the Senate Committee on the performance of the Ministry.

He apprised the Honorable Members of the Committee of the steps taken by the Ministry under the leadership of Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, to facilitate Pakistanis abroad. The matters of EOBI were also discussed in the meeting. The Committee Members praised the decision of increasing the pension of EOBI pensioners.

The efforts made by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD to resolve matters of Overseas Pakistanis are commendable, said Senator Hillal-ur-Rehman, Chairman of the Senate Committee.

The Committee Members appreciated the successful dialogue with Qatari government to facilitate Pakistanis that intend to apply for work visas. In this view, the establishment of Qatar Visa Centers in Pakistan was deemed an ideal step.

The Committee was also briefed about the introduction of the Overseas Desks at airports to facilitate entry and exit of overseas Pakistanis. Zulfikar Bukhari assured the Committee that the fast-track court to resolve property related issues of overseas Pakistanis will soon be set up.

Share on: WhatsApp