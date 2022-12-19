Senate committee laments non-completion of FGEHA projects

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works lamenting the non-completion of projects of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) said, “There is no single projected which is finished.”

Chairman of the Senate Body, Senator Haji Hidayatullah chaired the meeting held on Monday to discuss the pending projects and agreements of FGEHA. While inquiring implementation status of the previous meeting, the committee on the matter of meeting with the D.G (FGEHA) along with his team and representatives of SCBA with the local community and come up with an amicable solution, was apprised that since the property has divided ownership, the main issue is of enhancing the mortgage rates however after the award the rates cannot be increased, he said that we are ready to release cheques to the affectees at the rate of 34 lacs.

The secretary housing and works informed the committee that we have held meetings with the main guarantor owner of the disputed land. The committee also suggested constituting committee having two senior members from the Ministry of Housing and Works which was acknowledged by senior Joint Secretary Housing and works. The committee recommended expediting the resolution of the matter in consultation with the committee members. The matter of briefing of the Director General (Estate) regarding detail of commercial Properties leased out by the estate office in the country during the last five years was deferred for further deliberation. The committee sought date wise report on the name of the owners and year of allotment.

The committee was briefed that there are total 09 number of petrol pump with covered area of 7965.72 square yard and rent fixed as 784167.5 as per lease. It was revealed in the meeting that the commercial land of the Estate Office was leased at Rs 3 per month, the authorities informed that 532 square yard land allotted to mosque in Karachi Sadar area, the estate office officials informed the committee that on behalf of the people of the mosque, the land with a monthly lease of 3 rupees has been rented out for 3 lakh rupees per month and the people of the mosque have rented a petrol pump in front of this ground to run the expenses of the mosque. The matter was deferred for further deliberation.—INP