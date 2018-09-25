Senate Committee for ensuring allocation for Gwadar University

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms here on Tuesday recommended for allocating funds for the establishment of Gwadar University and East-bay projects in revised Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The Committee which met under the Chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Khan Durrani, considered recommendations of the Members on the Finance Supplementary Amendment Bill 2018 relating to Public Sector Development Program 2018-19.

The Committee also proposed for safeguarding the interest of locals living in Gwadar as there was the first right on the resources of the people living there and asked for taking steps for accommodating them in bring them in national economic mainstream. The Committee also recommended for ensuring appropriate financing of the projects related to education, health and water conservation. The meeting proposed for constructing cardiology unit in Balochistan Province in order to provide health facilities to the people of that area of the country. The Committee also sought the federal government’s intervention in the drought hit areas of the Tharr Parkar in order to control the malnutrition and stunted growth.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp