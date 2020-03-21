Senate chairman, speaker discuss situation arising out of corona outbreak

The Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjarani and Speaker, Asad Qaiser in a meeting in Islamabad Saturday discussed situation arising out of the corona outbreak and early formation of the parliamentary committee in that regard.

The speaker said that the entire nation should unite and fight the corona pandemic. Referring to the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising the members of the National Assembly and the Senate, he said that the parliamentary committee should be formed at the earliest. He called upon the parliamentary leaders to submit the names so that the committee could start functioning.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the purpose of setting up a parliamentary committee is to take steps to oversee the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of virus. He said that the Parliamentary Committee shall give its recommendations to the Government for further improvement.

He said that the corona virus pandemic was a global problem and had brought serious implications for the global economies. He said that Pakistan’s economy was not an exception and had also suffered due to this pandemic. The speaker said that the committee would also look into the economic Challenges posed to Pakistan’s economy and give its recommendations to the government.—INP