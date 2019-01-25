Senate Chairman seeks reply from PM

Ministers’ absence from House

Islamabad

Opposition staged walkout on Friday upon the absence of ministers from the Senate session. The walkout occurred in the Upper House of the legislature for the second consecutive day.

According to details, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed severe agitation on the occasion.

Addressing the scenario in the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan should be approached over the absence of ministers on regular basis.”

While expressing his anger on the affair, Chairman Senate maintained that the ministers should reach Senate on time to begin the sessions on appropriate scheduled time. Former Premier, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf termed the absence of ministers from Senate sessions as ‘a matter of suspicion’.–INP

