Senate Chairman has a point

SENATE Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday criticised lawmakers for allegedly leaking details of the in-camera briefing by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying they had violated the sanctity of the upper house by doing so. Taking notice of the episode, Rabbani said Rule 225 prohibits the publicity of an in-camera session.

The Chairman Senate definitely has a point because almost all aspects of the briefing – civil-military relations, security environment, regional security situation, visits of the Army Chief to neighbouring country and Faizabad sit-in have been reported by different sections of both print and electronic media. DG, ISPR did not share details with waiting journalists and only gave an overview rightly emphasising that the briefing was in-camera but he too had to explain things when some channels started airing their own versions of some issues. In-camera or off-the-record briefings are always meant for background information of those briefed and those who get the briefing are bound not to divulge the details. However, we have been witnessing that sanctity of such briefings is frequently violated both by some parliamentarians and media-persons. Journalistic curiosity apart, one must respect and uphold national interests but it is all the more unfortunate that even Senators, who are supposed to be more mature, have not proven themselves worthy of sharing confidential information. Chairman Senate has done well by forming a Parliamentary Committee to probe the matter and devise a strategy to prevent recurrence of such things in future. But the issue is not confined to Parliament alone as similar leaks occur regarding budgetary documents every year yet no action any government took against those who indulge in such leakages. Similarly, summaries prepared by different ministries and departments for consideration of the Cabinet found their way to journalists and even some members of the Cabinet allegedly leak sensitive information to their contacts in media. The Prime Minister must take serious notice of this state of affairs.

Related