Senate chairman election tomorrow

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A tough contest between the government and opposition, this time for election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, will be staged on March 12.

The government and opposition benches have accelerated efforts for winning the numbers game in the Upper House of the Parliament and the practice of arranging breakfasts, lunches and dinners for senators The government has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani for

the coveted post of Senate chairman, while the PDM has nominated Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The Senate polls are also important that the opposition parties have lead of four votes on government and its allies in the House of 100 members.