Senate Chairman, deputy call on Governor

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismailhere at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

The dignitaries discussed Constitutional and legislation, public welfare issues, promotion of inter-provincial harmony and other matters of mutual interest.

The Governorsaid that legislation is an important requirement of time for the completion of development projects and protection of public funds.

While Sanjrani viewed that the public interest will take precedence in the constitution-making process in the Senate..