Senate Chairman arrives in city

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani arrived in the metropolis by the Railcar from Islamabad on Sunday.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Javaid Anwar and Divisional Superintendent Lahore Sufian Dogar welcomed the Chairman and thanked him for selecting train as a mean of traveling .

The PR officers presented a bouquet on behalf of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the chairman was given special protocol.—APP

