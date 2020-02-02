Senate chairman advises MQM-P convener to rejoin fed cabinet

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday said Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui should think about returning to the federal cabinet, adding that this would allow him to work more effectively for his people.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting between the Senate chairman and the MQM-P leadership in Karachi, Sanjrani said: “Khalid bhai is intelligent himself, he is leading his party. With regards to the well-being of Pakistan, I think he should certainly think about it (returning to the cabinet) and consult his party.” Siddiqui had announced the decision to resign from his post as Minister for Information Technology on January 12 while emphasising that his party was not abandoning the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government despite its reservations.

Responding to a question regarding whether he had asked Siddiqui to return to the ministry, Sanjrani said: